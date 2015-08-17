Aug 17 Luxury hotel owner Strategic Hotels & Resorts Inc said it was exploring strategic alternatives, including a sale, sending its shares up 4.5 percent in premarket trading.

The company, which has a market capitalization of about $3.8 billion, said on Monday it had hired J.P. Morgan as financial adviser.

Strategic Hotels' portfolio comprises hotels such as Marriott International Inc's Ritz-Carlton and JW Marriott luxury brands.

Cascade Investment LLC, Strategic Hotels' second-largest shareholder, said separately it had entered into a "confidentiality and standstill agreement" with the company for sharing certain non-public information. (1.usa.gov/1DXti9)

Bloomberg reported in July that Strategic Hotels had hired a bank to help find a buyer and that Ebay Inc founder Pierre Omidyar was among those interested.

Strategic Hotels' shares were trading up at $14.55 before the bell.

Up to Friday's close of $13.92, the stock had risen about 7 percent since July 22, the day before the Bloomberg report.

