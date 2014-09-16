Sept 16 Strategic Insight (SI), a company which
provides research and business intelligence services to the
mutual fund industry, appointed Shiv Taneja as senior managing
director for Global Research.
Taneja, who joins the company from Cerulli Associates, will
report to SI's co-founder and director of research, Avi
Nachmany.
He will lead the expansion of SI's business intelligence,
research and advisory services for the global mutual fund
industry.
Strategic Insight's parent company, Asset International, is
a privately held provider of information and technology to
global pension funds, asset managers, financial advisers,
banking service providers, and other financial institutions in
the private and public sector.