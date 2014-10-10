Oct 10 London Mining Plc :

* Strategic Process Update

* Announces that only strategic investors now remaining in process are those whose proposals are not expected to contemplate continuation of London Mining Plc as a going concern

* As a consequence directors have requested immediate suspension of trading on AIM

* Discussions with investor which might have resulted in little value in equity have ended

* It is anticipated that further funding into Sierra Leone operation and potentially other development assets would be provided by a strategic investor if discussions are successful Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: