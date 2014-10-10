Oct 10 London Mining Plc :
* Strategic Process Update
* Announces that only strategic investors now remaining in
process are those whose proposals are not expected to
contemplate continuation of London Mining Plc as a going concern
* As a consequence directors have requested immediate
suspension of trading on AIM
* Discussions with investor which might have resulted in
little value in equity have ended
* It is anticipated that further funding into Sierra Leone
operation and potentially other development assets would be
provided by a strategic investor if discussions are successful
