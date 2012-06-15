June 15 Three veteran Morgan Stanley Smith Barney advisers in Utah have left the biggest U.S. brokerage to go independent with LPL Financial after more than a decade each at their old firm.

The advisers, who managed about $350 million in client assets, left Morgan Stanley in June to join Stratos Wealth Partners, an LPL-affiliated independent firm which has expanded over the past year by adding veteran breakaway brokers.

"We've seen a lot of wirehouse advisers taking advantage of the flight to opening private practices," said Stratos regional director Charles Shapiro in an interview on Friday.

Shapiro, who is involved in recruiting for the firm, said roughly 75 percent of Stratos' more than 125-adviser network is made up of former wirehouse brokers -- those who came from the brokerages of large Wall Street firms.

"We're building from scratch," Shapiro said. "We want to have a footprint in every state in the union, and we're talking to advisers of this size or larger."

Among the recent recruits, advisers Craig P. Adams and Steven Beierlein joined Stratos from Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, where they had been for roughly the past two decades. Both Adams and Beierlein joined Citigroup in the early 1990s, eventually moving to Morgan Stanley Smith Barney after the merger of Morgan Stanley's wealth unit and Citi's Smith Barney in 2009.

The advisers, based in Ogden, Utah, managed about $250 million in client assets.

Also on the move, adviser S. Craig Adams joined Stratos in Logan, Utah, where he was also based with Morgan Stanley Smith Barney and managed $100 million in client assets. Adams, who had been at his old firm since 2001, also previously worked at Merrill Lynch.

Stratos Wealth Partners, which currently has more than $4 billion in client assets under management, operates under a "hybrid" registered investment adviser model, which allows its advisers to custody their clients' assets with third-party firms in addition to LPL.

Stratos also said in March it added the La Jolla Group, which oversaw about $300 million in client assets, from Morgan Stanley Smith Barney. (Reporting by Ashley Lau in New York; Editing by Bernard Orr)