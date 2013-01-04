BRIEF-Amgen announces positive results from planned overall survival analysis of phase 3 head-to-head ENDEAVOR trial
* Announces positive results from planned overall survival analysis of phase 3 head-to-head ENDEAVOR trial
ZURICH Jan 4 Dental implant maker Straumann said on Friday it appointed Marco Gadola as chief executive as it seeks to improve its performance in increasingly challenging dental implant markets.
Current CEO Beat Spalinger will be leaving the company, Straumann said in a statement.
"The dental markets have become increasingly challenging, squeezing topline and profitability ... to take the organization forward requires specific leadership qualities and impulses at top level, and we believe that Marco Gadola is the right person to do this," Chairman Gilbert Achermann said in the statement.
Gadola had been Chief Financial Officer at logistics company Panalpina since 2008, and had previously held the position of CFO at Straumann from 2005.
(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)
* Announces positive results from planned overall survival analysis of phase 3 head-to-head ENDEAVOR trial
WASHINGTON, Feb 28 The White House and Congress lacked agreement on a plan to repeal and replace Obamacare on Tuesday amid signs of growing Republican division on the issue, as President Donald Trump prepared to address lawmakers about his 2017 agenda.
Feb 28 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday: