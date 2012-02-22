* Straumann FY net profit slips 46 pct, falls short of
forecasts
* Outlook for U.S., emerging markets brighter
* Europe still expected to be sluggish
* Sees its markets growing in low single-digit percentage
range
ZURICH, Feb 22 Swiss dental implant maker
Straumann Holding AG is aiming to outpace the market in
2012 and has highlighted the United States and emerging markets
as bright spots, though demand in Europe is still expected to
remain sluggish.
The group expects its markets to grow at a low single-digit
percentage rate on an aggregated and global basis this year
before eventually growing in the high-single digits.
Net profit tumbled 46 percent to 71 million Swiss francs
($78 million) in 2011, missing expectations, as the strong franc
weighed. Its bottom line was also hit by a writedown on its
Japanese unit following the earthquake there last March.
Sales rose 4 percent in local currencies in the year as a
whole, inching up 2 percent in the fourth quarter when sales
slipped 3 percent in Europe, contrasting with a 12 percent rise
in North America.
"The group expects challenging developments especially in
Europe. Elsewhere, eg in the U.S. and emerging markets, the
business outlook is slightly more optimistic," the group said.
Straumann is expecting its 2012 gross and operating profit
margins to be in line with the prior year's levels.
In 2011, Straumann had a gross margin of 76.2 percent, down
from 79.6 percent a year earlier. Its EBIT (earnings before
interest and tax) margin was 11.5 percent, or 17.3 percent
before one-offs, down from 22.3 percent in 2010.
Earlier this month, Swiss rival Nobel Biocare said
it expects sales to grow between 2 and 4 percent and profit to
be flat in 2012 after reporting fourth-quarter net profit which
missed expectations.
The industry was hit hard during the economic downturn as
patients put off non-urgent treatment generally not reimbursed
by insurers, and the tough economic climate in Europe has been
hindering a convincing recovery.
Analysts view the longer-term prospects for the sector as
bright thanks to ageing populations, as well as an increased
demand for the cosmetic advantages of implants and veneers.
($1 = 0.9107 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Katie Reid; Editing by David Holmes)