By Katie Reid

ZURICH, Feb 22 Swiss dental implant maker Straumann Holding AG reported a slump in net profits on Wednesday, and cautioned that its profit margin would remain flat in 2012, causing a 10 percent drop in its share price.

The industry has been hit hard during the economic downturn as patients put off expensive treatments generally not reimbursed by insurers, while Straumann has also had to contend with the strength of the Swiss franc.

The group is still aiming to outpace the market in 2012 and it highlighted the United States and emerging markets as bright spots, though demand in Europe is expected to remain sluggish.

By 0915 GMT the shares were down 10 percent at 143 francs.

"2012 guidance is disappointing," Kepler Capital Markets analyst Maja Pataki said. "While the bears in the market will make a call on weak sector fundamentals we regard the confirmed pick-up in U.S. market growth as a positive."

Straumann expects its markets to grow at a low single-digit percentage rate on an aggregated and global basis this year before eventually growing in the high-single digits.

Straumann has previously said it expects the market to return to double digit growth in the mid-term but Chief Executive Beat Spalinger said this was now less likely due to the euro zone debt crisis.

Net profit fell 46 percent to 71 million Swiss francs ($78 million) in 2011, missing expectations, as the strong franc weighed. Its bottom line was also hit by a writedown on its Japanese business following the earthquake there last March.

Straumann is expecting its 2012 gross and operating profit margins to be in line with last year's levels.

In 2011 Straumann had a gross margin of 76.2 percent, down from 79.6 percent a year earlier. Its EBIT (earnings before interest and tax) margin was 11.5 percent, or 17.3 percent before one-offs, down from 22.3 percent in 2010.

Sales rose 4 percent in local currencies in the year as a whole, inching up 2 percent in the fourth quarter when sales slipped 3 percent in Europe, contrasting with a 12 percent rise in North America.

Earlier this month, Swiss rival Nobel Biocare said it expects sales to grow between 2 and 4 percent and profit to be flat in 2012 after reporting fourth-quarter net profit which missed expectations. ($1 = 0.9107 Swiss francs) (Editing by Greg Mahlich)