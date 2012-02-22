* Straumann FY net profit slips 46 pct, falls short of
forecasts
* Outlook for U.S., emerging markets brighter, Europe to be
sluggish
* Aims to grow faster than market in 2012
* Shares tumble over 10 percent
(Adds share price, analyst's comment)
By Katie Reid
ZURICH, Feb 22 Swiss dental implant maker
Straumann Holding AG reported a slump in net profits on
Wednesday, and cautioned that its profit margin would remain
flat in 2012, causing a 10 percent drop in its share price.
The industry has been hit hard during the economic downturn
as patients put off expensive treatments generally not
reimbursed by insurers, while Straumann has also had to contend
with the strength of the Swiss franc.
The group is still aiming to outpace the market in 2012 and
it highlighted the United States and emerging markets as bright
spots, though demand in Europe is expected to remain sluggish.
By 0915 GMT the shares were down 10 percent at 143 francs.
"2012 guidance is disappointing," Kepler Capital Markets
analyst Maja Pataki said. "While the bears in the market will
make a call on weak sector fundamentals we regard the confirmed
pick-up in U.S. market growth as a positive."
Straumann expects its markets to grow at a low single-digit
percentage rate on an aggregated and global basis this year
before eventually growing in the high-single digits.
Straumann has previously said it expects the market to
return to double digit growth in the mid-term but Chief
Executive Beat Spalinger said this was now less likely due to
the euro zone debt crisis.
Net profit fell 46 percent to 71 million Swiss francs ($78
million) in 2011, missing expectations, as the strong franc
weighed. Its bottom line was also hit by a writedown on its
Japanese business following the earthquake there last March.
Straumann is expecting its 2012 gross and operating profit
margins to be in line with last year's levels.
In 2011 Straumann had a gross margin of 76.2 percent, down
from 79.6 percent a year earlier. Its EBIT (earnings before
interest and tax) margin was 11.5 percent, or 17.3 percent
before one-offs, down from 22.3 percent in 2010.
Sales rose 4 percent in local currencies in the year as a
whole, inching up 2 percent in the fourth quarter when sales
slipped 3 percent in Europe, contrasting with a 12 percent rise
in North America.
Earlier this month, Swiss rival Nobel Biocare said
it expects sales to grow between 2 and 4 percent and profit to
be flat in 2012 after reporting fourth-quarter net profit which
missed expectations.
($1 = 0.9107 Swiss francs)
(Editing by Greg Mahlich)