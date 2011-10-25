* Straumann sees market growth in low-to-mid-single digit
range
* Straumann confident of outpacing market growth
* Q3 sales slip 6.7 pct, hit by strong Swiss franc
ZURICH, Oct 25 Swiss dental implant maker
Straumann expects the dental implant market to grow in
the low-to-mid-single digit percentage range over the full year
as economic uncertainty takes its toll.
But Straumann, which rivals Nobel Biocare , said it
was confident it would be able to outpace market growth.
Straumann posted a 6.7 percent drop in third-quarter sales
on Tuesday to 151 million Swiss francs ($170 million), slightly
ahead of the average estimate of 149 million francs in a Reuters
poll.
The group, which has been grappling with the impact of the
strong Swiss franc, said its full-year operating margin is
expected to be in the high teens.
"With its clinically proven products, organizational
strength, differentiated services, and its investments in sales
personnel, the Group is convinced that it can again deliver
above-market performance over the full year," it said in a
statement.
The dental implant market was hit hard by the financial
crisis, which prompted consumers to cut back on spending on
non-urgent dental treatment generally not reimbursed by
insurers.
There have been some signs that the industry was starting to
recover, but investors are concerned the recovery could be brief
as the economic outlook remains uncertain.
Still, analysts view the long-term prospects for the sector
as bright thanks to ageing populations, and a rising awareness
of the cosmetic advantages of implants and veneers.
($1 = 0.885 Swiss Francs)
(Reporting by Katie Reid; Editing by Will Waterman)