ZURICH Dec 29 The world's largest dental
implant maker, Straumann, will cut the price of its
standard titanium implants by around 15 percent next year in
Germany, Austria and Switzerland, the firm's chief executive
told a Swiss newspaper on Sunday.
The Swiss company said its price gap with rivals must be
reduced, and that it may adjust prices in other parts of Europe
at a later date.
Premium implant makers like Straumann and local rival Nobel
Biocare have been hit by weak consumer confidence in
Europe, as cash-strapped consumers cut back on non-essential
dental treatment or trade down to cheaper brands.
"If we don't adapt prices to the market situation, then in a
few years we'll be selling a third less in price-sensitive
markets such as Germany than we do today," Chief Executive Marco
Gadola told the NZZ am Sonntag.
The Basel-based firm wants to become a global leader in the
value segment of the market, which is growing at a faster pace
than the premium segment.
Straumann also plans to offer its new Roxolid implants at
the same prices as models it is phasing out to try to create
better value and a competitive edge.
The Roxolid implants are made from an alloy of titanium and
zirconium that is stronger than the titanium used on its own in
older models.
In October, the Straumann raised its full-year sales
forecast, expecting a better performance in North America and
Japan to offset weak sales in Europe, where it makes more than
half of its revenues.
(Reporting by Alice Baghdjian; Editing by Erica Billingham)