ZURICH Oct 23 Straumann Holding AG, the world's largest maker of dental implants, raised its full-year sales and profit outlook on Thursday as third-quarter revenue beat expectations, helped by strong growth in the United States, China and Japan.

The Basel-based firm said it now expects mid-single digit revenue growth for the full year in local currencies, while its operating profit margin will be above 20 percent.

It had previously guided for low-single digit sales growth and an expansion in its operating income margin.

In the third quarter sales rose 7.3 percent in local currencies to 164.3 million Swiss francs, beating the average forecast for 158 million in a Reuters poll. (Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Anand Basu)