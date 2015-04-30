ZURICH, April 30 Swiss dental implant maker
Straumann on Thursday posted first-quarter organic
revenue growth of 8 percent, beating expectations as the firm
also confirmed its full-year outlook.
The market for premium dental implants has shown signs of
picking up after the global economic downturn, though
Basel-based Straumann also has to cope with the strength of the
Swiss franc.
Straumann said in a statement net revenue for the three
months stood at 193.2 million Swiss francs ($205.60 million)
from 180 million francs a year ago. This was higher than the
average estimate in a Reuters poll of analysts, which was 186
million francs.
($1 = 0.9397 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Alice Baghdjian)