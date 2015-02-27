* Straumann 2014 net profit 157.8 mln Sfr
* Reuters poll had forecast net profit of 133 mln Sfr
* Shares rise 10.2 pct at 1151 GMT
ZURICH, Feb 27 Shares in Swiss dental implant
maker Straumann Holding rose more than 10 percent on
Friday after reporting earnings that exceeded expectations, but
they remain below their price before a shock policy move by the
Swiss central bank last month.
A rebound in Straumann's biggest market Europe, led by
double-digit revenue increases in Britain, Spain, Austria and
the Nordic countries, helped the Basel-based firm post full-year
net profit of 157.8 million Swiss francs ($166.32 million).
This was almost 20 percent ahead of analysts' expectations
in a Reuters poll.
"Europe has been a little bit our problem region in the past
and in the fourth quarter we actually grew by more than 5
percent in Europe," Chief Executive Marco Gadola said in an
interview.
For the whole of 2014 European sales, which have been hit by
the region's economic downturn, saw organic growth - which
excludes currency fluctuations among other items - of 3.2
percent compared with a 3.2 percent contraction in 2013.
Straumann shares rose 10.2 percent by 1151 GMT, their
biggest daily rise since November 2008. However, they are still
more than 6 percent below their closing price on Jan. 14, the
day before the Swiss National Bank (SNB) unexpectedly ended a
three-year-old cap on the franc's value against the euro.
The value of Switzerland's currency rocketed after the move
and, with more than half of its sales in Europe, Basel-based
Straumann is at risk of seeing this eat away at profits.
By Jan. 16, shares in Straumann had fallen by as much as
27.8 percent.
Gadola said an initial proposal earlier this month for pay
cuts in response to the franc's rise was "not received extremely
positively" by staff, but that employees had now backed revised
measures.
Through this, along with renegotiations of supplier
contracts, tighter cost controls and a stricter hiring policy,
Straumann hopes to save more than 20 million francs.
Analysts have welcomed efforts to cut costs but said the
turnaround could be slow.
"That takes time to fix," Sanford Bernstein analyst Lisa
Bedell Clive said. "I think they will fix it, they're trying to
do the right things but that will take time."
For 2015, Straumann is currently targeting mid-single digit
organic revenue growth and an operating profit margin of at
least 20 percent.
Gadola said the start of the year had been a "mixed bag" for
Straumann as weaker currencies in markets like Russia has led
the company to provide some discounts in its distributor
business.
"The rest of the business is actually performing up to
expectations in local currencies," Gadola said.
($1 = 0.9488 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; editing by Susan Thomas)