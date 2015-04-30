(Adds detail)
ZURICH, April 30 Swiss dental implant maker
Straumann on Thursday posted first-quarter organic
revenue growth of 8 percent, beating expectations, and also
confirmed its full-year outlook.
The market for premium dental implants has shown signs of
picking up after the global economic downturn, though
Basel-based Straumann also has to cope with the strength of the
Swiss franc.
Revenue in Europe, Middle East and Africa, its biggest
region, was squeezed by price reductions in some markets to
compensate for the appreciation of Switzerland's currency,
sparked by a central bank policy move in January, Straumann said
in a statement .
Overall, Straumann said, net revenue for the three months
stood at 193.2 million Swiss francs ($205.60 million) from 180
million francs a year ago. This was higher than the average
estimate in a Reuters poll of analysts, which was 186 million
francs.
The company also confirmed 2015 targets for mid-single-digit
organic revenue growth and an operating profit (EBIT) margin of
at least 20 percent, though the latter aim assumes exchange
rates remain more or less at February levels.
Straumann recently agreed to buy the stake it did not
already own in Brazil's Neodent for 680 million Brazilian
reais($230.17 million). It said Neodent will be accretive to its
reported EBIT margin before acquisition-related one-time
effects.
($1 = 0.9397 Swiss francs)
($1 = 2.9544 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Alice Baghdjian; Editing by
Sunil Nair)