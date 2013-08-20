* Could spend up to 400 mln Sfr on buying low-cost players
* H1 net profit 54 mln Swiss francs vs 37 mln forecast
* Net sales 355 mln francs vs 350 mln in poll
* Says on track to improve profitability in 2013
* Shares rise 5.7 pct, outperform sector
By Caroline Copley
ZURICH, Aug 20 Straumann, the world's
largest maker of dental implants, could spend over $400 million
on buying cheaper rivals, signalling a desire to grab back
market share from low-cost competitors.
Faced with sluggish demand in its main market of Europe,
analysts and investors have urged Straumann and fellow premium
rival Nobel Biocare to develop cheaper brands to
compete in the fast-growing area of the market, which now
accounts for roughly 60 percent of volumes.
Chief Executive Marco Gadola, who took the helm in April,
said Straumann was looking at acquiring discount players in
growing markets, such as China, and could spend up to 400
million Swiss francs ($432.5 million).
Last year, Straumann bought a 49 percent stake in Brazil's
Neodent to tap into the low-cost market which is developing
faster than the premium segment.
"With the exception of Neodent in Brazil, we have been
limiting ourselves so far to the premium segment. However, we
also realise we cannot ignore the value segment and we have to
do more to penetrate this part of the market," Gadola told
Reuters in an interview.
Income from its investments in Neodent and Dental Wings, as
well as a one-off pension gain helped net profit jump 21 percent
in the first-half to 54 million Swiss francs ($58 million),
beating the Reuters analyst consensus of 37 million.
Sales slipped 2 percent to 355 million francs, but came in
slightly ahead of the average analyst forecast. Straumann said
business had started to pick up in the second quarter after a
soft start to the year.
But the company expects further declines in Europe - which
makes up 55 percent of group sales - to weigh on full-year
revenues, which will probably not exceed last year's level.
"Q2 sales growth, clearly ahead of the market, is most
pleasing and contradicts fears about market share losses as a
result of the restructuring program," Credit Suisse analyst
Christoph Gretler, who has an 'outperform' rating, said in a
note.
Shares in Straumann, which have gained more than 30 percent
so far this year, were up 5.7 percent at 161.70 francs by 0907
GMT, outperforming a flat European healthcare sector index
.
Other analysts said Straumann's valuation remained demanding
given the expectation for no full-year growth and investments
needed in the value market.
The stock trades at 21.5 times forward earnings, against a
peer average of 19.1 times, Thomson Reuters data shows.
COST CUTS
The most popular markets for dental implants - Spain,
Portugal and Italy - were among the hardest hit in the financial
crisis and consumers have cut back on cosmetic dentistry.
Sales in Europe fell 3 percent in the first half, but
increased 1.8 percent in the second-quarter, boosted by two
extra trading days.
Gadola was optimistic that Spain and Italy may be reaching a
turning point and said the company did not anticipate
significant negative economic growth in these markets in 2014.
The Swiss company has reduced costs and cut jobs as it seeks
to grow profit despite sluggish demand and said it would shed a
further 8 percent of its workforce in April.
It booked a 13-million-franc restructuring charge in the
first half and said it expects a further charge of between 3 and
5 million in the second.
Straumann said it was confident cost savings would bear
fruit in the third quarter and help it to improve full-year
profit. It also confirmed its medium-term outlook for a return
to solid growth and a significantly higher operating margin.
($1 = 0.9250 Swiss francs)
(Editing by David Goodman and Elizabeth Piper)