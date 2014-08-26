ZURICH Aug 26 Straumann, the world's
largest maker of dental implants, confirmed its full-year
guidance on Tuesday as a new marketing push and pricing strategy
helped underlying sales grow 4.6 percent in the first half.
The Basel-based firm, battling a still sluggish market for
premium implants, has expanded into the lower-priced so-called
value segment of the market and launched a new pricing strategy
in Germany, Austria and Switzerland to try and grow sales.
Excluding the headwind from currencies, Straumann said
first-half sales rose 4.6 percent to 359 million Swiss
francs($392.3 million), generating net profit of 69 million
francs.
The results were in line with the average analyst forecasts
in a Reuters poll: ID:nL5N0QS1TO]
(Reporting by Caroline Copley)