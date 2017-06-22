JERUSALEM, June 22 (Reuters) -

* Israeli foodmaker Strauss Group said on Thursday it will sell 2.7 million shares in a private placement to institutional investors for a total of 180 million shekels ($51 million).

* Strauss, a maker of snacks, fresh foods and coffee, said it will sell the shares at 66 shekels each.

* Its shares closed at 68.30 shekels on Wednesday in Tel Aviv after hitting a year high of 69.50 on Monday.

* The share allocation is subject to approval from the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

* ($1 = 3.5409 shekels) (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Tova Cohen)