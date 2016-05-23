JERUSALEM May 23 Israeli food company Strauss
Group reported 5.1 percent growth in quarterly net
profit on Monday, contrary to the broader market trend, saying
that innovation and efficiency measures outweighed negative
currency effects.
Strauss, a maker of snacks, fresh foods and coffee, reported
net profit of 107 million shekels ($27.63 million) in the first
three months of 2016, up from 102 million a year earlier.
Revenue slipped 2.6 percent to 1.88 billion shekels but rose 4.7
percent excluding foreign exchange effects.
Strauss is the second-largest company in the Israeli food
and beverage sector.
"Although the coffee company has continued to post growth in
local currency in Brazil and in the (Commonwealth of Independent
States), the foreign currency effect on translation into shekels
remains significant," said chief executive Gadi Lesin.
"We believe that the measures we are applying in our key
countries of operations, including Brazil, the United States,
Russia, China and Israel will continue to contribute to the
bottom line despite the challenges we face in a tough
competitive environment," he said.
Coffee revenue dropped 7.8 percent to 780 million shekels in
the first quarter, though growth was 8.4 percent excluding
foreign currency effects.
Sales at its international dips and spreads joint
ventures with PepsiCo rose 1.6 percent.
($1 = 3.8728 shekels)
(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Tova Cohen)