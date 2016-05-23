JERUSALEM May 23 Israeli food company Strauss Group reported 5.1 percent growth in quarterly net profit on Monday, contrary to the broader market trend, saying that innovation and efficiency measures outweighed negative currency effects.

Strauss, a maker of snacks, fresh foods and coffee, reported net profit of 107 million shekels ($27.63 million) in the first three months of 2016, up from 102 million a year earlier. Revenue slipped 2.6 percent to 1.88 billion shekels but rose 4.7 percent excluding foreign exchange effects.

Strauss is the second-largest company in the Israeli food and beverage sector.

"Although the coffee company has continued to post growth in local currency in Brazil and in the (Commonwealth of Independent States), the foreign currency effect on translation into shekels remains significant," said chief executive Gadi Lesin.

"We believe that the measures we are applying in our key countries of operations, including Brazil, the United States, Russia, China and Israel will continue to contribute to the bottom line despite the challenges we face in a tough competitive environment," he said.

Coffee revenue dropped 7.8 percent to 780 million shekels in the first quarter, though growth was 8.4 percent excluding foreign currency effects.

Sales at its international dips and spreads joint ventures with PepsiCo rose 1.6 percent. ($1 = 3.8728 shekels) (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Tova Cohen)