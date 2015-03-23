TEL AVIV, March 23 Israeli food and beverage
company Strauss Group and private equity firm TPG
are examining an initial public offering of Strauss
Coffee on a U.S. stock exchange, Strauss said on Monday.
Strauss and TPG have submitted a draft confidential
prospectus to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
In preparation for a possible IPO, the shareholders have
reached an agreement regulating the IPO execution process, the
allocation of shares to be issued and the rights of the
shareholders post IPO.
"There is no certainty that the IPO will indeed be
finalised, and if it is, on which date," Strauss said in a
statement.
Completion of the IPO is dependent on receipt of regulatory
approvals from the SEC and the stock exchange in which Strauss
Coffee shares will be listed.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen, Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)