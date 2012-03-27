* Q4 profit ex-items 67 mln shekels vs 66 mln forecast
* Q4 sales rise 14.5 pct, coffee sales jump 25 pct
JERUSALEM, March 27 Israeli food and drinks
company Strauss Group reported a flat fourth-quarter
profit on Tuesday after consumer protests and threats of
boycotts last summer forced it to implement widespread price
reductions.
Strauss, the world's fifth largest coffee maker in terms of
green coffee procurement, posted fourth-quarter net income of 33
million shekels ($8.9 million), identical to a year earlier.
Excluding one-time items, such as goodwill impairments at some
of its subsidiaries, profit grew 33 percent to 67 million
shekels.
Analysts had expected profit of 65.5 million shekels,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Strauss's gross profit margin in the last three months of
2011 dropped to 33.2 percent from 36 percent. Sales rose 14.5
percent to 2.07 billion shekels, including a 1.3 percent rise in
its domestic market where Strauss is Israel's second-largest
company in the food industry.
Strauss's business is split between coffee and other food
products, with an 11.2 percent share of the Israeli food and
beverage market.
Global coffee sales rose 25 percent to 1.15 billion shekels
due to strong growth in Brazil, Russia, Israel, Poland and
former Soviet-bloc countries. Operating profit in the coffee
sector rose to 7.1 percent from 5.6 percent.
Sales at its Sabra Dipping unit -- a U.S. maker of dips and
spreads half-owned by PepsiCo Inc -- grew 21.5 percent
in the quarter.
Last summer consumers in Israel protested against the high
cost of living and threatened boycotts, leading food makers to
cut prices of dozens of products.
"The consumer protest in Israel obligates us to improve and
become more efficient at making organizational adjustments in
line with the new reality, and increase the added value we
provide to consumers," said Strauss Chairwoman Ofra Strauss.
($1=3.72 shekels)
(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Mike Nesbit)