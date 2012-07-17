JERUSALEM, July 17 Standard & Poor's Maalot
lowered its outlook for Israeli food and drinks company Strauss
Group to "negative" from "stable" on Tuesday, citing
more challenging market conditions.
"The negative outlook reflects the possibility that if the
company continues its path of investments and possible dividend
distribution, along with worsening market conditions or a
certain decline in revenue expected the next two years, the
company will find it difficult to consistently maintain
financial ratios appropriate to the rating level," the agency
said.
The Israeli unit of S&P maintained an "AA+" rating for
Strauss, the world's fifth largest coffee maker in terms of
green coffee procurement.
(Reporting by Steven Scheer)