FRANKFURT Dec 9 Private equity firm Sun European Partners has bought German home decor and clothing retailer Strauss Innovation from EQT to expand its retail portfolio, the companies said on Friday.

The companies declined to disclose the price of the transaction, but a source familiar with the deal said the retailer went for a midsize double-digit million amount.

Strauss, based in the western German town of Langenfeld, has 97 stores in Germany, around 1,100 employees and had annual revenues of around 170 million euros ($226 million) in 2010.

The Geringhoff family, which sold a majority stake in Strauss to EQT in 2008, also sold its minority share in the business to Sun European Partners on Friday.

Sun European Partners already owns mail order firm neckermann.de, and V&D, a Dutch retailer.

It acquired Alexon in September after the British fashion retailer went into administration. ($1 = 0.7512 euros) (Reporting By Philipp Halstrick; writing by Edward Taylor, Editing by Mark Potter)