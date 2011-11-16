* Q3 net 61 mln shekels vs 54 mln

TEL AVIV, Nov 16 Israeli food and beverage maker Strauss Group reported a rise in quarterly net profit due to higher sales and lower financing expenses.

The world's sixth-largest coffee firm posted third-quarter net profit excluding one-off items of 61 million shekels ($16.3 million), up from 54 million a year earlier.

Sales rose 13.8 percent to 2.0 billion shekels, including a 9 percent increase in its domestic market, where Strauss is the second-largest company in the food industry.

Strauss's business is split between coffee and other food products, with an 11.3 percent share of the Israeli food and beverage market.

Strauss said its global coffee sales increased 17.7 percent to 1.02 billion shekels due to strong growth in most of its regions, especially in Russia, Brazil and Israel.

Operating profit in the coffee sector decreased by 7.9 percent due to higher operating expenses, mainly in marketing and sales.

Sales at its Sabra Dipping unit -- a U.S. maker of dips and spreads half-owned by PepsiCo Inc -- grew 27.4 percent in the quarter.

Strauss also announced various special offers to help maintain lower prices, after protests in Israel against the high living costs.

"Strauss continued with its strategic plans of international expansion, while emphasising the adjustments necessary in Israel as a result of public dialogue and the social protest that has erupted over the high cost of living in the country," Chairwoman Ofra Strauss said in a statement. ($1 = 3.74 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by David Holmes)