TEL AVIV, Aug 17 Strauss Group , Israel's second-largest food company, posted a 36 percent fall in second-quarter profit, with higher sales more than offset by higher energy and raw material costs.

The world's sixth-largest coffee company said on Wednesday pro-forma net profit, which excludes one-off items, fell to 39 million shekels ($11 million), on sales up 17 percent to 1.84 billion.

Strauss was targeted by a Facebook-mobilised boycott of cottage cheese in June to protest rising prices. That boycott triggered a wave of demonstrations to protest the high cost of living in Israel.

"We are aware of the importance of this protest and understand that we have an obligation and responsibility to adjust our actions accordingly ... we are prepared to do our part along with government, retailers, manufacturers and farmers ...," chairman Ofra Strauss said.

She said the company had taken steps to absorb part of the increases in raw material and manufacturing costs. Strauss, a maker of snacks, fresh foods and coffee, is a market leader in roast and ground coffee in central and eastern Europe.

Global coffee sales rose 20 percent to 924 million shekels, with growth particularly strong in Brazil, Israel and Russia.

Sales by its international dips and chilled salads joint venture with PepsiCo jumped 41 percent to 201 million shekels.

Strauss Water, which makes drinking water purification systems, posted a 13 percent rise in sales. During the quarter it started selling in China following a partnership agreement signed with home appliance group Haier . ($1 = 3.52 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Dan Lalor)