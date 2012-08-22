* Q2 net profit 35 mln shekels vs 39 mln shekels
* Sales up 5.2 pct to 1.9 bln shekels, coffee sales up 6.3
pct
TEL AVIV Aug 22 Net profit at Israeli food and
drinks maker Strauss Group fell in the second quarter
despite a rise in sales due to increased production costs and
the price of green coffee as well as a higher effective tax rate
and devaluation of local currencies.
Profitability was also hurt by expenses related to building
its international dips and spreads activity outside of North
America and a rise in expenses related to building Strauss Water
in China and England.
Gil Dattner, an analyst at Leumi Capital Markets, said the
results were in line with his expectations.
The "business environment remains challenging but at current
market price (the) share price looks attractive," Dattner said,
noting his price target for Strauss is 49 shekels.
Shares in Strauss rose 0.8 percent on Wednesday to 34.75
shekels compared with slight declines in the broader market.
Strauss said net profit excluding one-off items fell to 35
million shekels ($8.7 million) from 39 million a year earlier.
Sales rose 5.2 percent to 1.9 billion shekels, buoyed by a
6.3 percent rise in its coffee business and a 26.6 percent jump
in sales at its international spreads and dips joint venture
with PepsiCo.
Strauss, a maker of snacks, fresh foods and coffee, is a
market leader in roast and ground coffee in central and eastern
Europe. It is the second-largest company in the Israeli food and
beverage market with a 12 percent share.
"The group has maintained its operating profit despite
further increases in production inputs, a weakening of the
currencies in relation to the dollar and challenges in Israel,
mainly thanks to the improvement in profit in activities outside
of Israel, strict control of expenses and streamlining
measures," President and Chief Executive Gadi Lesin said.
He noted that Strauss in the quarter launched its spreads
and dips operations in Mexico together with PepsiCo.
Strauss Water launched a partnership in England
with the Virgin Group and several days ago the investment in
Virgin Strauss Water by the Virgin Group was completed.
Global coffee sales rose to 984 million shekels, boosted by
growth in most of the geographical areas in which it operates.
After neutralising the impact of currency exchange rates, sales
grew 12.3 percent.
Sales at Strauss Water, which makes drinking water
purification systems, grew 3.4 percent to 103 million shekels.