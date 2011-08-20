NEW YORK Aug 20 The prosecutors in the case of former IMF chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn are set on Monday to meet the hotel maid accusing him of sexual assault in a sign the case could dropped, The New York Times reported on Saturday.

It said the meeting between the Manhattan district attorney's office and the Guinean woman had been scheduled for Monday afternoon, the eve of the next court hearing in the high-profile case.

"If they were not going to dismiss the charges," the newspaper quoted the woman's lawyer, Kenneth Thompson, as saying, "there would be no need to meet with her. They would just go to court the next day to say, 'We're going to proceed with the case.'"

"My interpretation of that letter is that they're going to announce that they're dismissing the case entirely, or some of the charges," Thompson told the paper.

There has been widespread speculation that prosecutors would drop the case since late June when they revealed that the woman, Nafissatou Diallo, had lied repeatedly in her statements and in her application for U.S. asylum.

The prosecutor's office declined comment when contacted by Reuters.

Diallo, 32, filed a civil claim against Strauss-Kahn last week in New York and The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday that her lawyers had been exploring a deal to scuttle the criminal case in exchange for a monetary settlement in the civil lawsuit. Thompson strongly denied the report.

Strauss-Kahn had been seen as a leading contender in next year's French presidential election when Diallo accused him of sexual assault on May 14 at the Sofitel Hotel in New York, forcing him to resign as head of International Monetary Fund a few days later.