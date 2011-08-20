NEW YORK Aug 20 The prosecutors in the case of
former IMF chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn are set on Monday to
meet the hotel maid accusing him of sexual assault in a sign
the case could dropped, The New York Times reported on
Saturday.
It said the meeting between the Manhattan district
attorney's office and the Guinean woman had been scheduled for
Monday afternoon, the eve of the next court hearing in the
high-profile case.
"If they were not going to dismiss the charges," the
newspaper quoted the woman's lawyer, Kenneth Thompson, as
saying, "there would be no need to meet with her. They would
just go to court the next day to say, 'We're going to proceed
with the case.'"
"My interpretation of that letter is that they're going to
announce that they're dismissing the case entirely, or some of
the charges," Thompson told the paper.
There has been widespread speculation that prosecutors
would drop the case since late June when they revealed that the
woman, Nafissatou Diallo, had lied repeatedly in her statements
and in her application for U.S. asylum.
The prosecutor's office declined comment when contacted by
Reuters.
Diallo, 32, filed a civil claim against Strauss-Kahn last
week in New York and The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday
that her lawyers had been exploring a deal to scuttle the
criminal case in exchange for a monetary settlement in the
civil lawsuit. Thompson strongly denied the report.
Strauss-Kahn had been seen as a leading contender in next
year's French presidential election when Diallo accused him of
sexual assault on May 14 at the Sofitel Hotel in New York,
forcing him to resign as head of International Monetary Fund a
few days later.