By Kilmeny Duchardt and Edith Honan
| NEW YORK, Sept 3
NEW YORK, Sept 3 Former IMF chief Dominique
Strauss-Kahn prepared to leave the United States on Saturday
for the first time since his May 14 arrest on charges, since
dropped, that he sexually assaulted a hotel maid in New York.
Strauss-Kahn was seen leaving his luxury rental apartment
in lower Manhattan on Saturday afternoon with his wife Anne
Sinclair and arriving by car at John F. Kennedy International
Airport.
Last month, prosecutors took the rare step of requesting
dismissal of the charges after they discovered contradictions
in the account of the maid, Nafissatou Diallo, a 32-year-old
immigrant from Guinea.
A New York judge dropped all criminal charges against
Strauss-Kahn on Aug. 23, leaving him free to return to France
-- where he was once seen as a leading candidate for the French
presidency -- and rebuild his shattered career.
The decision ended a case that brought three months of
sordid headlines on both sides of the Atlantic.
Strauss-Kahn strongly denied sexual assault from the start.
His lawyer Benjamin Brafman told Reuters in an interview after
charges were dropped: "This encounter was quick, it was
consensual and she was a willing participant."
Strauss-Kahn, who led the International Monetary Fund
through the 2007-09 global financial meltdown, resigned from
the IMF on May 18.
The charismatic diplomat was pulled from an Air France
first-class seat by police 10 minutes before it was to take off
for Paris and thrown into New York City's Rikers Island jail on
charges of attempted rape.
But the case began to fall apart after prosecutors said
Diallo had lied repeatedly.
Strauss-Kahn still faces a civil case brought by Diallo and
an accusation of attempted rape by a woman 30 years his junior
in France.
He has promised to offer the French an explanation when he
returns.
(Editing by Eric Walsh)