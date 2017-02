April 26 Strayer Education Inc posted a lower profit, but said student sign-ups rose for the first time in at least four quarters.

The for-profit education provider forecast second-quarter profit of $1.84-$1.86 per share, while analysts were estimating $1.86 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

First-quarter net income fell to $24 million, or $2.09 per share, from $35.8 million, or $2.80 per share, a year ago.

New student enrollment rose 12 percent for the March quarter. (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)