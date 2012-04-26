* Spring sign-ups up after six quarters of decline

* Q1 EPS $2.09, in line with estimates

* Shares jump 18 pct, ITT Edu shares up 8 pct (Adds details and share movement)

April 26 Strayer Education Inc posted a lower quarterly profit, but the for-profit college surprised investors by reporting a growth in student sign-ups after six straight quarters of decline.

Enrollments at for-profit colleges had taken a hit after a U.S. government crackdown on high levels of student debt forced them to tighten admission standards or risk losing federal aid.

Market leader Apollo Group signaled a turnaround earlier this year but the optimism was short-lived. Several companies reported disappointing enrollment trends in the March quarter due to intense competition.

New student enrollment at Strayer rose 12 percent for the March quarter. Wall Street analysts were expecting a decline of 6 percent in sign-ups, William Blair analyst Brandon Dobell said.

Shares of Strayer, which caters mainly to working adults, rose 18 percent to $102.10 on the Nasdaq on Thursday. They were trading up 14 percent at

Rival ITT Educational Services, which also reported results on Thursday, rose 8 percent to $67.13 on the New York Stock Exchange.

Strayer forecast a second-quarter profit of $1.84-$1.86 per share, while analysts were expecting $1.86 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

First-quarter net income fell to $24 million, or $2.09 per share, from $35.8 million, or $2.80 per share, a year ago.

Revenue fell 13 percent to $149.5 million. (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das, Unnikrishnan Nair)