* Strayer to increase tuition 3 pct in 2012

* Q3 new student sign-ups down 15 pct

* Q3 profit $1.20 vs Street view of $1.08

* Sees Q4 profit $2.24-$2.26 vs estimates of $2.01 (Adds 2012 forecast, background)

Nov 3 Strayer Education Inc posted its fourth straight drop in new student sign-ups and said it will increase tuition by 3 percent in 2012 to arrest a decline in revenue caused by lower enrollments.

The parent of Strayer University posted a better-than-expected profit for its July-September quarter but missed on revenue as its total student population fell 11 percent.

Strayer, which had 54,223 students at quarter end, said the number of new students who enrolled for its undergraduate and graduate degree programs fell 15 percent, slower than the decline it saw in the April-June period.

Enrollments at Strayer and other U.S. for-profit colleges have slid after tough government rules on student debt prompted the schools to tighten their admission standards.

Strayer increased tuition by 5 percent in 2011 to offset the declines and pruned new campus openings. The company will open eight new campuses next year.

Strayer expects fourth-quarter earnings of $2.24-$2.26 a share, above analysts' estimates of $2.01, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For 2012, Strayer said if new enrollments fall 10 percent, earnings would be $6-$6.20 a share, and if new enrollments rise 10 percent, profit would be $7.80-$8 a share.

The company plans to maintain its annual dividend of $4 a share for 2012 and set aside $100 million to buy back its shares over the next 14 months.

Its third-quarter net income fell to $13.9 million, or $1.20 a share, from $23.3 million, or $1.72 a share, a year ago.

Revenue fell 8 percent to $135.9 million.

Analysts were expecting earnings of $1.08 a share and revenue of $138.6 million. (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)