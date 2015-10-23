Oct 19 Stremicks Heritage Foods LLC, a U.S.
maker and distributor of dairy products, is exploring a sale
that it hopes could value it at more than $1 billion, including
debt, according to people familiar with the matter.
Family-owned Stremicks has hired investment bank Houlihan
Lokey Inc to run an auction for the company, the people
said this week, asking not to be named because the matter is
confidential.
Stremicks has annual earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortization of around $120 million, according
to the sources.
Stremicks did not respond to a request for comment. Houlihan
Lokey declined comment.
Based in Santa Ana, California, Stremicks sells milk under
the Stremicks Heritage Foods and 8th Continent brands, as well
as various private labels. It also licenses brands that include
Kern's Nectar fruit drink and Hain Celestial Group Inc
-owned Rice Dream rice milks.
The dairy product industry has benefited from increased
consumer preference for yogurt and cheese products in recent
years. Non-dairy companies such as Coca-Cola Co have
sought to take advantage of these trends, venturing into dairy
with products such as FairLife milk.
Some of the larger U.S based dairy companies include El
Paso, Texas-based Dean Foods Co and Denver,
Colorado-based WhiteWave Foods Co.
(Reporting by Lauren Hirsch in New York; Editing by Christian
Plumb)