* To sell to Underwriters Laboratories
* Sees deal to close in Q3
* Expects deal to add 4 cents/shr annually
* Sees Q3 rev, EPS below analysts' estimates
Aug 16 STR Holdings Inc said it will
sell its quality assurance business to safety services company
Underwriters Laboratories for about $275 million in cash, as the
solar company looks at focusing on its core business.
STR's quality assurance services business provides quality
testing, audit, inspection, and responsible sourcing services
for consumer goods.
The transaction, expected to close in the third quarter,
will add about 4 cents to the STR's earnings per share per year
by 2012.
Connecticut-based STR said it will use the proceeds as well
as a portion of its existing cash to retire its outstanding
credit facilities.
STR expects third-quarter adjusted earnings per share of
12-15 cents a share, on revenue of $51-$57 million.
Analysts on average were expecting the company to earn 19
cents a share, on revenue of $85 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
STR shares were trading up 2 percent at $11.76 on Tuesday on
the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Vaishnavi Bala in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)