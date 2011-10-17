* Sees $0.01-$0.02 hit on Q3 adjusted EPS

Oct 17 STR Holdings Inc STRI.N cautioned its third-quarter adjusted earnings could be lower than its prior outlook, and the solar company withdrew its full-year forecast, citing lack of clarity on demand during the fourth quarter.

It expects third-quarter non-GAAP earnings to be 1 cent to two cents lower than its outlook of 12 cents to 16 cents a share.

Analysts were expecting 14 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

STR, which kept its third-quarter revenue view of $51 million to $57 million, said demand for solar modules has not yet recovered.

"Our guidance was based on expectations for increased demand due to a number of factors including increased demand generated from the clearing of solar panel inventory, a restoration of project financing in Europe, decreased module ASPs and a pull-in effect in advance of feed-in tariff reductions in Germany," CFO Barry Morris said in a statement.

The company had forecast a full-year profit of $1.05 to $1.15 a share, on sales of between $261 million and $275 million.

STR provides the photovoltaic module industry with solar encapsulants -- thin sheets of ethylene vinyl acetate that are inserted between solar cells to protect them and provide electrical insulation.

Earlier in the day, solar panel maker Canadian Solar Inc (CSIQ.O) cut its third-quarter gross margin forecast, hurt by weak average selling prices and lower demand earlier in the period.

STR shares closed 4 percent lower at $8.68 Monday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Krishna N Das in New York, editing by Bernard Orr)