Nov 3 STR Holdings Inc's third-quarter profit fell by more than two-thirds and the solar company forecast a weak fourth quarter, hurt by slow demand in key solar markets.

For the fourth quarter, the company expects to earn 9-12 cents a share on revenue of $44-$48 million.

Analysts, on an average, are expecting a profit of 22 cents a share, on revenue of $57.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Solar subsidy cuts in Germany and Italy earlier this year triggered a global glut of solar panels and drove down prices sharply, denting profits and stock prices at leading solar manufacturers.

July-September profit from continuing operations fell to $3.8 million, or 9 cents a share, from $11.2 million, or 27 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding items, it earned 21 cents a share.

Revenue fell about 18 percent to $56.2 million.

Analysts, on an average, were expecting the company to post a profit of 12 cents a share on revenue of $55.4 million.

The Enfield, Connecticut-based company had earlier withdrawn its full-year outlook on uncertainty in fourth quarter demand.

STR provides the photovoltaic module industry with solar encapsulants -- thin sheets of ethylene vinyl acetate that are inserted between solar cells to protect them and provide electrical insulation.

STR's shares closed at $8.2 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Divya Lad in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)