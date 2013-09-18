Sept 18 India's Strides Arcolab Ltd
said on Wednesday it had received the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration's approval for a plant in Italy, helping it foray
into the semi-solid market in the United States.
Strides expects its first semi-solid product to be
commercialised by the first quarter of next year, it said in a
statement. The product will be marketed by one of the top 10
generic companies in the U.S. market.
It did not name the company.
The Strides facility in Milan makes liquids, semi-solids,
ointments and creams.