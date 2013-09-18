Sept 18 India's Strides Arcolab Ltd said on Wednesday it had received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's approval for a plant in Italy, helping it foray into the semi-solid market in the United States.

Strides expects its first semi-solid product to be commercialised by the first quarter of next year, it said in a statement. The product will be marketed by one of the top 10 generic companies in the U.S. market.

It did not name the company.

The Strides facility in Milan makes liquids, semi-solids, ointments and creams.