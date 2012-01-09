Jan 9 Indian drugmaker Strides Arcolab Ltd
is considering the sale of its Australian
branded-generics unit, Ascent Pharmahealth, the Times of India
reported on Monday.
U.S. investment bank Jefferies and Co is advising Strides
Arcolab on a divestment plan that may also include other
businesses such as softgel and anti-retro viral drug
manufacturing, as the drugmaker wants to focus on specialty
injectables, the report said, citing sources.
Strides Arcolab declined to comment.
Ascent Pharmahealth is one of the largest branded generic
drugmakers in Australia, with 13 percent market share. It also
has a significant presence in Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
The business had sales of $140 million in 2010, the report
said.
