June 25 Indian drugmaker Strides Arcolab said its combination of artemether and lumefantrine tablets has received the World Health Organization's (WHO) pre-qualification for malaria treatment.

The product will be manufactured in the southern Bangalore city and supplies would commence immediately, Strides said in a statement on Tuesday.

Pre-qualification means the drug meets quality and safety standards set by the WHO and can be supplied immediately when procurement orders are placed. (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni in MUMBAI; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)