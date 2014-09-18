LAGOS, Sept 18 A strike by Nigeria's oil unions
is not having any immediate impact on crude oil exports from
Africa's top exporter, despite moving into a third day,
spokesmen for leading operator Shell and Nigeria LNG
said.
Nigerian oil unions say the strike could affect exports if
no agreement is reached with the government.
The spokesman for NLNG, the gas exporter which is run
jointly by Shell and the government, said he did not foresee any
impact from the strike, which began on Tuesday. The dispute is
over pensions and a lack of crude supplied to refineries.
Also indicating that the strike has yet to have any impact,
the Qua Iboe BFO-QUA grade of crude oil for November export
came to market on Thursday, on schedule.
Oil traded slightly lower below $99 a barrel, pressured by
ample supply and concern over the weakening of demand growth in
major consumer nations, as well as a rise in the U.S. dollar.
The employees on strike work for the state-owned oil firm
the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), not the
international oil majors, which operate the oil blocks and
export terminals.
(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Tim Cocks and Keiron
Henderson)