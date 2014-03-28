BRIEF-Phoenitron anticipates to record a net loss for year ended 31 December
* Anticipated to record a net loss attributable to owners of company for year ended 31 december
FRANKFURT, March 28 German outdoor advertising group Stroeer Media expects sales of at least 700 million euros ($962 million) this year, its Chief Executive Udo Mueller told Reuters on Friday, adding the company aimed to pay dividends from next year. ($1 = 0.7278 Euros) (Reporting by Nikola Rotscheroth; Writing by Christoph Steitz)
* Anticipated to record a net loss attributable to owners of company for year ended 31 december
LONDON, March 14 Canadian pension fund investor Borealis Infrastructure and the infrastructure investing arm of the Kuwait Investment Authority (KIA) said on Tuesday they had agreed to buy a 26 percent stake in Britain's Thames Water.
* Joshua Rogers will assume role of interim CEO, effective 14 March 2017 and will be appointed to board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: