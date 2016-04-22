FRANKFURT, April 22 German advertising company Stroeer on Friday said that a report by U.S. short-seller Muddy Waters Capital had violated ethical and legal boundaries and that it planned to take legal action in cooperation with Germany's financial watchdog Bafin.

Stroeer shares slumped 27 percent on Thursday after the report by Muddy Waters questioned the German company's organic growth outlook.

Stroeer dismissed the report as baseless and confirmed its first-quarter organic growth outlook of 11.5 percent. (Reporting by Tina Bellon; Editing by Christoph Steitz)