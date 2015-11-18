FRANKFURT Nov 18 Stroeer SE shares put up for sale by the group's founding families have been priced at 58 euros ($62) apiece, a 8.5 percent discount to Tuesday's closing price, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The German outdoor advertising group had announced that its Stroeer and Mueller founding families intended to sell shares worth 9.74 percent of the company's issued capital in an accelerated bookbuilding organised by Deutsche Bank. ($1 = 0.9373 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Georgina Prodhan and Christoph Steitz)