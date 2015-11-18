FRANKFURT Nov 18 Stroeer SE shares
put up for sale by the group's founding families have been
priced at 58 euros ($62) apiece, a 8.5 percent discount to
Tuesday's closing price, a source familiar with the matter said
on Wednesday.
The German outdoor advertising group had announced that its
Stroeer and Mueller founding families intended to sell shares
worth 9.74 percent of the company's issued capital in an
accelerated bookbuilding organised by Deutsche Bank.
($1 = 0.9373 euros)
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Georgina Prodhan and
Christoph Steitz)