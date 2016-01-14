FRANKFURT Jan 14 German outdoor advertising group Stroeer said it expected double-digit organic sales growth in the first quarter as it benefits from growing digitalisation.

It said on Thursday its 2015 operating earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation came to slightly more than 200 million euros ($218 million), beating its own forecast for up to 200 million.

Stroeer also said it was setting up a new digital business to diversify further beyond advertising.

($1 = 0.9158 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)