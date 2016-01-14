Uber's revenue hits $6.5 billion in 2016, still makes large loss
April 14 Ride-hailing service Uber Technologies Inc generated $6.5 billion in revenue last year and its gross bookings doubled to $20 billion, the ride-hailing service said on Friday.
FRANKFURT Jan 14 German outdoor advertising group Stroeer said it expected double-digit organic sales growth in the first quarter as it benefits from growing digitalisation.
It said on Thursday its 2015 operating earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation came to slightly more than 200 million euros ($218 million), beating its own forecast for up to 200 million.
Stroeer also said it was setting up a new digital business to diversify further beyond advertising.
($1 = 0.9158 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)
April 14 Ride-hailing service Uber Technologies Inc generated $6.5 billion in revenue last year and its gross bookings doubled to $20 billion, the ride-hailing service said on Friday.
April 14 Hackers released documents and files on Friday that cybersecurity experts said indicated the U.S. National Security Agency had accessed the SWIFT interbank messaging system, allowing it to monitor money flows among some Middle Eastern and Latin American banks.