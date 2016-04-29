FRANKFURT, April 29 German advertising group
Stroeer said on Friday it may buy back its own shares
to protect itself against what it called a short-seller attack.
"Stroeer is currently considering all possible measures
normally taken in reaction to a short-seller attack," the
company said in a statement.
"This also includes considering a potential share repurchase
programme," it said, adding that no final decision had been
taken.
The German company is in a war of words with U.S. short
seller Muddy Waters, which has questioned Stroeer's organic
growth.
At the same time Muddy Waters said it was shorting the
stock, betting on a decline in the share price.
Stroeer shares have lost about a fifth of their value since
Muddy Waters went after the German midcap company.
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Jonathan Gould)