Alibaba buys online ticketing platform Damai
SHANGHAI, March 21 China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has fully acquired online ticketing platform Damai.cn, the e-commerce giant said on Tuesday, marking a further push into entertainment by the firm.
FRANKFURT, April 11 Stroeer Media AG : * Says successfully concluded an early refinancing of existing credit
facilities * Says financing package totals EUR 500 million and has a five-year term * Says lowers cost of capital for 2015 by more than 75 percent compared with
2010
SHANGHAI, March 21 China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has fully acquired online ticketing platform Damai.cn, the e-commerce giant said on Tuesday, marking a further push into entertainment by the firm.
March 21 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 21 Telecom tower infrastructure company Bharti Infratel said Nettle Infrastructure Investments would buy about 21.63 percent of its stake from company's promoter Bharti Airtel Ltd.