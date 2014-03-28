BRIEF-Fujian Sunnada Communication's shares to halt trade pending asset restructuring plan
* Says trading in shares to halt from March 15 pending announcement related to asset restructuring
FRANKFURT, March 28 Stroeer Media AG : * Says 2013 sales 634.8 million EUR, up 13.2 percent * Says 2013 operational EBITDA 118 million EUR, up 10.3 percent * Says 2013 net profit 5.1 million EUR * Says expects sales to grow 12-15 percent in Q1
* Says its previously announced 458,715 common shares have been subscribed on March 14
LONDON, March 14 Activist investor CIAM has written to the board of Euro Disney objecting to plans by Walt Disney Co to take over the company, a letter seen with Reuters showed.