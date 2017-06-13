BRIEF-HMS Group signs RUB 6.3 bln contract
* SAYS 6.3 BILLION RUBLES CONTRACT IS NEXT STAGE OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED CONTRACT OF 10.2 BILLION RUBLES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Summary:
** FTSE gives up gains as sterling jumps on inflation figures
** European stocks up as tech sector recovers, valuation nerves remain
** Euro zone equities second most crowded trade - BAML survey
** Morgan Stanley sees tough trading in Q2 for European banks
** Travel sector flies on Lufthansa strength
** Slowing macro momentum to hit European equities - Deutsche Bank
** 3I set for worst day in 7 months after MS downgrade
** "Close" solution for Italy's Veneto banks boosts sector
** Greek stocks rise as focus turns to debt relief (Reporting by Helen Reid)
* UK energy regulator Ofgem said it will shortly be setting out the work it has underway and further options it can explore to combat high costs for consumers in the country's energy market.
June 22 British transport company Go-Ahead Group Plc said on Thursday it was on track to meet its full-year profit forecast as strong bus passenger numbers in some regions offset still slow revenue growth at Southern railways following strike action.