NEW YORK, Sept 3 Big issuers of US leveraged loans including cable company Charter Communications Inc and chipmaker Avago Technologies will test the US leveraged loan market by launching jumbo deals after the Labor Day holiday, but could benefit from a flight to quality after global equity market turmoil.

Investors are expected to favor large liquid deals for highly-rated companies as they become more selective about deals that they are willing to hold on their books in a 'risk off' environment as China's stock market crash and slumping commodities prices exacerbate fears of increasing default rates.

"I believe there's a higher degree of uncertainty right now driven by a combination of historically low commodity prices and equity market volatility plus what happens with interest rates," said Kevin Lockhart, global co-head of leveraged finance at Jefferies.

Wider market volatility usually pushes secondary prices lower, and average secondary bids on the SMi100 index of most widely held loans dropped to 98.71 at the start of September from 99.62 on July 21. This typically prompts a pricing correction in the primary market as investors call for higher pricing or discounts and improved terms, including adding or boosting call protection and adding most favored nation clauses.

Charter and Avago have jumbo multi-billion dollar acquisition loans to launch after Labor Day, despite launching smaller deals before the holiday to minimize execution risk on the larger financings in light of market turmoil.

These jumbo loans could be less affected by typical market dynamics, however, due to low dealflow this year in the US leveraged loan market and continued demand from deal-hungry investors as new Collateralized Loan Obligation (CLO) funds, the main buyers of loans, have continue to be issued.

US leveraged volume was just US$559bn at the end of August for the year to date, 19% lower than US$689bn in the same time last year, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.

"It feels like pricing should widen a bit, but that is offset by the combination of CLO creation and the fact that year over year volume is low," Lockhart said.

The volume of deals launching after Labor Day is unlikely to change excess demand, which will continue to favor borrowers with strong credit profiles, another banker said.

This means that Charter and Avago's bellwether deals may still be able to achieve competitive pricing, although smaller, less liquid deals are expected to see more revision.

"The top tier of credits is probably going to be on par with pricing earlier this year and may be slightly tighter on occasion because everyone is going to be chasing quality." Lockhart said.

PRE-EMPTIVE STRIKES

Charter and Avago launched smaller deals in July and August to reduce the size and risk of the remaining loans that they need to raise. Investors were supportive and both deals were increased from original targets.

Charter increased a term loan H financing to US$3.8bn from US$3.5bn on July 22, which part-finances its acquisitions of Time Warner Cable and Bright House Networks LLC, which total US$78.7bn. The company still has commitments to issue a further US$5.2bn of debt to help finance the acquisitions.

Avago increased a term loan A to US$4.25bn from US$3.25bn on August 14, which also part-financed its US$37bn acquisition of rival Broadcom Corp. The company said that it plans to line up a total of US15.5bn to finance the deal, leaving more than US$10bn to raise. Avago will use US$9bn of loans to finance the acquisition and US$6.5bn will refinance debt.

Charter and Avago's follow-on deals are expected to be well received by investors, a senior banker said, adding that deals at the lower end of the credit spectrum will not find as much interest from investors.

Demand for riskier lower-rated deals and subordinated second lien loans has fallen in the recent market rout. Many buyers were crossover high-yield investors and deals with second-lien debt are now being restructured with bonds when possible. Private equity firms and alternative lenders may also buy second lien tranches if they are small enough.

Bankers still expect September to be busy due to continued mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity with deals in the pipeline including a financing backing fashion department store operator Belk Inc's US$3bn buyout by Sycamore Partners, which has commitments from nine banks.

The current round of equity market volatility is expected to create new financing opportunities in the fall, but fewer jumbo deals of Charter's or Avago's scale are expected.

"It's not a market that is dominated by big deals right now," the banker said. "But there are going to be quite a few more things on the calendar." (Editing by Tessa Walsh and Jon Methven)