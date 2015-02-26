NEW YORK, Feb 26 (IFR) - The Blackstone Group's US$1.8bn
CMBS refinancing of Motel 6, a low-cost lodging chain it bought
three years ago, was the biggest structured finance deal to
price on Thursday, bankers and investors said.
Demand helped the issuer to tighten the top three classes
5bp-10bp from talk earlier in the week, even though the trade
nearly cashed out Blackstone's entire US$626m equity stake in
the company.
Presale reports showed that the new financing returned
US$600m in equity to Blackstone, a point that two investors said
made it less attractive than the initial US$1bn CMBS, which
helped finance Blackstone's 2012 acquisition of Motel 6 from
Accor.
"Is it a concern? We have conflicted thoughts," one analyst
said. "We don't like to see big cash outs. But again, that's one
reason why we will look at the sponsor."
Further down in credit, investors felt they wanted a bit
more spread from Blackstone, particularly on the Triple B minus
and Double B minus classes, which widened by roughly 15bp before
they landed at Swaps plus 290bp and S+390bp, respectively.
The only Triple A class on offer, an A-2A2 bond, landed at
S+95bp, while the Double A minus landed at S+165bp; the Single A
minus at S+200bp; and the B-/B at S+425bp.
In primary ABS, Ascentium Capital also priced a US$330m
equipment receivables trade called ACER 2015-1. So did, Element
Rail's US$405m leasing deal dubbed ERL 2015-1.
The Royal Bank of Canada also increased a credit card deal,
called GCCT 2015-1, to US$525m from US$400m.
There was also a US$500m subprime auto deal from Exeter
Finance Corp, named EART 2015-1, which priced.
Its AA/AAA rated A class cleared at EDSF plus 110bp, which
was at the wide end of its guided 105bp-110bp range, according
to syndicate bankers.
But its bottom BB/BB tranche went off wider at interpolated
swaps plus 440bp versus talk in the 425bp area.
STRUCTURED FINANCE WRAP FOR 2-26-2015:
ABS PRICED:
ACER 2015-1: US$330m equipment deal from Ascentium
Equipment. Credit Suisse (str) and BAML.
EART 2015-1: US$500m subprime auto ABS from Exeter
Automobile. Wells Fargo (str) and Barclays.
EFF 2015-1: US$750.2m fleet lease ABS from Enterprise. BAML
(str), JPMogan, Wells Fargo.
ERL 2015-1: US$405m railcar leasing deal from Element Rail
Leasing. Credit Suisse.
GCCT 2015-1: US$525m credit card ABS from RBC Golden Credit
Cards. Upsized from $US400m. RBC.
ABS PENDING:
CRART 2015-1: US$350m prime auto ABS from California
Republic Bank. Credit Suisse.
FCAT 2015-1: US$280.725m subprime auto ABS from Flagship
Credit. Wells Fargo.
JDOT 2015: US$1bn equipment ABS from John Deere. Citi (str0,
BAML, and Mitsubishi UFJ.
WLAKE 2015-1: US$395.55m subprime auto ABS from Westlake
Auto. Credit Suisse.
RMBS PRICED:
VOLT 2015-NPL4: US$667.423m residential non performing loan
deal from Vericrest/Caliber Home Loans. Price guidance of 3.625%
yield on A1 class, 5.25% on A2. Credit Suisse.
CMBS PENDING:
MSC 2015-420: US$245m single asset CMBS on 420 Lexington
Avenue. Morgan Stanley.
WFCM 2015-C27: US$927.327m CMBS conduit from Wells Fargo.
(Reporting by Joy Wiltermuth; additional reporting by Andrew
Park; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)