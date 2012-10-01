(Corrects ticker symbol to SYK.N from SKY.N)

Oct 1 Medical device maker Stryker Corp named Kevin Lobo as Chief Executive.

Interim CEO Curt Hartman resigned and will stay on as an adviser to assure a smooth transition, the company said.

Lobo, who joined Stryker in April 2011, was the president for its orthopedics unit. (Reporting by Adithya Venkatesan in Bangalore; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)