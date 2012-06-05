June 5 Orthopedic implant maker Stryker Corp said it will take a $33 million charge in the second quarter for an expected settlement of a Department of Justice investigation into one of its artificial knee devices.

Stryker said the charge to settle the probe of its OtisKnee device is expected to reduce its diluted earnings per share by about 9 cents in the second quarter. (Reporting By Susan Kelly; Editing by Gary Hill)