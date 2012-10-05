Oct 5 U.S. health regulators warned on Friday
against the use of systems made by Stryker Corp for
removing surgical waste from patients after receiving reports of
one death and one serious injury due to tissue damage.
The Stryker systems, called Neptune 1 Silver and Neptune 2
Ultra Waste, use powerful suction to collect and remove surgical
fluid waste in operating rooms and smoke at surgical sites
caused by electrocautery or laser devices.
When incorrectly applied, as was the case with the death and
serious injury, it can cause hemorrhaging and soft tissue,
muscle, and vital organ damage, the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration said in a warning on its website.
Healthcare providers should not use the Neptune 1 Silver
Waste Management System or the Neptune 2 Ultra Waste Management
System unless there is no alternative suction device or waste
management system available, the agency cautioned.